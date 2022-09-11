Krishnam Raju’s Desires that remained as Dreams

Rebelstar Krishnam Raju garu passed away during the early hours of today due to health-related issues. Prabhas rushed to AIG Hospitals and the mortal remains will be brought home this afternoon and the last rites will be performed tomorrow. Krishnam Raju was one of the most successful actors and producers. Krishnam Raju always wanted to remake his super hit film Baktha Kannappa with Prabhas and the veteran actor even completed the script. He himself wanted to direct and produce the remake.

Krishnam Raju also penned a script named Okka Adugu which is a multi-starrer and needed five top actors. Several renowned writers worked on the script but this project did not materialize. After serving as a Central Minister, Krishnam Raju wanted to work as a Governor. There were several rumors about this but this remained as a dream for Krishnam Raju. The top actor also wanted to see Prabhas getting married. During his media interactions, Krishnam Raju several times told that Prabhas would get married this year. All these could not turn true for Krishnam Raju. Rest in peace to the legend.