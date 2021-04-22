KTR demands Modi for ‘One Nation, One Vaccine’

The rates at which the Coronavirus vaccine is being sold to the Centre and the States have drawn political criticism. Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao has launched an outright attack on the Modi Government on the differences of rates of vaccine. He questioned the rationale behind the vaccine companies selling each dose at Rs. 150 to the Centre and at Rs. 400 to the individual States. Where is the need for this discrimination?

KTR reminded Mr. Modi how all the States have agreed for ‘One Nation, One Tax’ system. Also, One Nation and One Ration system is also being brought. But now, there is no such concept as One Nation, One Vaccine. It is time a uniform rate should be put on the vaccine doses.

KT Rama Rao asked whether the Centre would not bear the additional cost towards the vaccine as part of the PM Cares programme. The Centre owed a responsibility to ensure total coverage of the population. KTR asked when the Modi regime was not cooperating for the speeding up of the vaccination drive.

The demand for vaccines has gone up with people in all age groups being covered from now. The targets are being set to cover 80 percent of the population and above as early as possible. Only this is expected to ensure herd immunity from the virus.