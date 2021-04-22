All about the Temple set in Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy

A couple of days ago, the makers of Nani’s upcoming movie Shyam Singha Roy revealed about the temple set that is constructed for the film. The set costed them Rs 6.5 crores and the shoot of the film is currently happening in the set. The film is a periodic drama set in the backdrop of West Bengal. A 100-year-old Kali temple set was constructed using bricks and clay to bring the authentic feel of an old Bengali temple. Over 1200 workers took two months to construct the special set that is spread across 10 acres in the outskirts of Hyderabad. Even the workers for the set are flown down from West Bengal as the makers did not want to miss the unique style of the temples in their state. Top art director Avinash Kolla supervised and designed the set work. The entire cast will be a part of this schedule with which the complete shoot of Shyam Singha Roy will be wrapped up.

Shyam Singha Roy is the costliest film made in Nani’s career till date. Taxiwaala fame Rahul Sankrityaan is the director. Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian, Jisshu Sengupta will be seen playing the lead roles in this periodic film. The first look of Nani garnered a positive response. Shyam Singha Roy bankrolled by Niharika Entertainment will have its theatrical release this year. Some top technicians of the country are working for Shyam Singha Roy. Mickey J Meyer is composing the music and Jersey fame Sanu Varghese is handling the cinematography work.