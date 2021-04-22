Radhe Trailer: Salman Khan is ruthless as a Cop

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is all set for a big risk during this pandemic season. He announced that he would release his upcoming movie Radhe during the Eid season. The trailer of Radhe is out and it is completely packed with action. Salman Khan looks ruthless as a Mumbai-based cop who is appointed to catch the kingpin of the drug mafia in the city. Salman also looks hilarious in the role and the trailer makes sure that Radhe has all the needed stuff to offer a treat for Salman Khan’s fans.

Disha Patani looks gorgeous in the songs and she looks ultra-glamorous. Radhe trailer hints that Salman Khan is all set with one more commercial entertainer. The film is directed by Prabudeva and is announced for May 13th release in theatres and on Zeeplex (pay per view). The super hit number ‘Seetimaar’ from Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham is used in this film and is shot in a lavish set on Salman Khan, Disha Patani. Sajid Wajid, Devi Sri Prasad, Himesh Reshammiya are the music directors. Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Zee Studios are the producers. Zee Studios acquired the total rights of the film for a record price of Rs 235 that is the biggest deal after the attack of coronavirus pandemic.