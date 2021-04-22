Andhra CM condoles death of Sitaram Yechury’s son

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday conveyed his condolences to senior CPM leader Sitaram Yechury on the passing away of his elder son, Ashish Yechury.

“I am saddened to know the death of Yechury’s son. My deepest condolences to him and his family members,” said Reddy.

The senior Left leader announced the death of his son on Thursday morning.

Similarly, senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy also conveyed his condolences to Yechury.

“My deepest condolences to CPM leader Yechury on the loss of his son. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and his near and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Yechury is of Telugu origin and belongs to Andhra Pradesh