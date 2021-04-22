Kalyaan Dhev tests positive for Covid-19

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law, actor Kalyaan Dhev, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is quarantined in hospital. Kalyaan took to Instagram on Thursday to share the health update.

“Yesterday I tested Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms. Quarantined at hospital. Will soon bounce back stronger. Thank you for all your love!” Kalyaan wrote.

The actor will next be seen in “Super Machi”, which is reportedly a romantic film directed By Puli Vasu and also stars Rachita Ram and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.