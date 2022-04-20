KTR hits out at Centre for discrimination against T’gana

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has again hit out at Narendra Modi government for its discrimination against Telangana.

The TRS leader slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for moving to Gujarat World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM), which was originally proposed to be set up at Hyderabad.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, took to Twitter to target the PM and central minister G.Kishan Reddy who comes from Telangana.

“Congratulations to Kishan Reddy Ji, Cabinet Minister in NPA Govt on bringing a prestigious national institute to the state. Oh wait!! As usual, the PM of Gujarat decided that it should move to Jamnagar,” wrote KTR, who had earlier described the National Democratic Government (NDA) at the Centre as Non-Performing Asset (NPA).

“The sage of Modi Ji’s discrimination against Telangana goes on unabated,” added KTR, who is minister for industries, information technology, municipal administration and urban development in Telangana Cabinet headed by his father K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for WHO GCTM at Jamnagar in the presence of WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus.

KTR posted an earlier tweet of Kishan Reddy that reads “The Ministry of Ayush, Government of India intends to establish Global centre of Traditional Medicine at Hyderabad. It is my strong belief that the setting up of a Global Centre in Hyderabad will benefit the city and the state.”

The TRS leader also posted a table to show the Centre’s discrimination towards Telangana in sanctioning institutions. According to it, the Modi government has not sanctioned even a single institution to Telangana though it sanctioned for rest of India seven Indian Institute of Management (IIM), seven Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), two Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), 16 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), four National Institute of Design, 157 medical colleges and 84 Navodaya educational institutions.

He pointed out that the Modi government has also not set up Tribal University which was promised to Telangana in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.