KTR, Kavitha out of action in Huzurabad!

Huzurabad Assembly by poll on October 30 has turned out to be a battle between TRS chief, Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao and his friend-turned-foe Etela Rajender of BJP although Gellu Srinivas Yadav is the TRS candidate.

However, KCR’s son KTR and daughter Kavitha are nowhere to be seen in such a crucial election.

The entire election process in Huzurabad is being handled by minister Harish Rao.

Why KCR kept KTR and Kavitha out of action from Huzurabad Assembly by poll remains a big question mark in TRS and political circles.

Political analysts say KTR and Kavitha are facing severe anti incumbency and it will adversely impact TRS prospects in Huzurabad if they undertake campaigning in Huzurabad.

But Harish Rao still has a soft corner among public and for that reason KCR entrusted the task to Harish and kept away KTR and Kavitha from Huzurabad.

As KCR’s children, KTR and Kavitha are facing the wrath of people for KCR’s failures, analysts say.