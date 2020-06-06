KTR to take legal action against Revanth Reddy

IT and MAUD minister K T Rama Rao is mulling legal recourse over the accusations levelled by Congress MP Revanthi Reddy over alleged illegal construction of a farmhouse at Janwada near Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy accused KTR of buying a 25 acre site and building structures flouting Government Order 111 which prohibits putting up permanent structures in the catchment area of the Osmansagar Lake. He moved the National Green Tribunal following which the NGT had issued notices to KT Rama Rao, Pollution Control Board (PCB) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HDMA). A fact-finding committee has been asked to submit a report in two months.

Taking to Twitter, KTR said he will take necessary legal action against Revanth Reddy for making false allegations against him. “The NGT case filed against me by a congressman is a deliberate personal vilification campaign based on utter false statements. It remains a fact that I don’t own the property as clarified by me earlier I will seek appropriate legal remedies by exposing the falsehood of allegations,” he tweeted. @KTRTRS