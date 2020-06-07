I don’t own farm house, says Telangana minister after NGT probe order

With the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordering a probe into the alleged illegal expansion of his farm house, Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday reiterated that he does not own the property.

Rama Rao, who is the son of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, tweeted that he will seek legal remedies by exposing false allegations.

“The NGT case filed against me by a congressman is a deliberate personal vilification campaign based on utter false statements. It remains a fact that I don’t own the property as clarified by me earlier, I will seek appropriate legal remedies by exposing falsehood of allegations,” tweeted the minister for industry, information technology, municipal administration and urban development.

The NGT ordered the probe after hearing a petition filed by Congress MP Anumula Revanth Reddy alleging that Rama Rao, who is also the working president of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), expanded the farmhouse by “violating the environmental laws.”

The bench has asked the minister, the Telangana government, the state pollution control board and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to reply to its notice by August 26.

It also formed a committee, comprising a senior officer from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, the Chennai District Collector, the Pollution Control Board, Commissioner and others.

The committee has been asked to inspect the area and submit a factual and action-taken report if there is any violation in two months.

In the petition, Revanth Reddy alleged illegal construction in the bio-conservations zone in the catchment area of Osman Sagar Lake. Reddy also alleged that the minister’s act was likely to affect the water storage capacity of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar Lakes.

Meanwhile, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has backed Rama Rao.

“We are with you @KTRTRS , continue to do the good work. Political detractors are frustrated & also because you have been a successful minister,” tweeted AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.