10 YCP MPs unhappy with CM Jagan, looking towards BJP: RK

For obvious reasons, AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is facing lots of dissidence and revolt from his own MLAs and MPs just one year of his rule. NTR faced a similar kind of problems in the first year of his rule in 1983. NTR’s story was different as he was politically innocent in many respects and did not know the significance of Assembly rules and conventions. Though NTR lost power within one year, popular support could bring him back immediately. Contrary to that, Jaganmohan Reddy’s regime became unpopular both within and outside his party for unchecked, ubiquitous corruption everywhere.

What more, CM Jagan has unveiled a new route to loot people’s money through his party leaders in sand and liquor. MPs and MLAs of YCP are complaining about this. There is an increasing dissatisfaction against Jagan within his party now. But, Ministers and MLAs are not able to speak out strongly. Jagan has put fear in them by saying that he would change 90 per cent of Ministers after the first two years of his rule. Whereas, the YCP MPs are totally unhappy and are openly voicing their concerns. In his latest Kothapaluku column, ABN Radha Krishna says nearly 10 YCP MPs are considering actively to shift their loyalties to the BJP if they are given tickets. It is because they are certain of TDP and BJP alliance in next elections.

RK further says if Jagan Reddy loses power for any reason like NTR, it would not be possible for him to recover given the rising dissatisfaction levels from both within his party and outside and also from all sections of AP people.