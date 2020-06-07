The whole Tollywood has to meet once: Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna continued to make comments after a series of meetings were held in Chiranjeevi’s residence. Balakrishna during a recent interview to a new channel clarified that he was not invited for the June 9th meeting too that will take place in Andhra Pradesh in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Balakrishna simply said that there is no need to meet to discuss about the development of films at this point of time when the whole world is struggling with coronavirus.

“I have no political rivalries with any party or person. I was just ignored for the previous meetings. Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that he would call me personally but nothing like that happened. I am not even invited to the June 9th meeting. There is no need for the meeting in this coronavirus crisis. It is just for the sake of film studios in Andhra Pradesh. When the entire industry is here, there is no point in meeting Jagan. We have to think about resuming shoots and reopening of theatres first and this is our priority. I have no issue with any person. The whole Tollywood should meet to discuss about the issues, our struggles and how to overcome coronavirus and how to help the film workers” said Balakrishna.