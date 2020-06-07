Amaravati MPDO targetted, implicated and suspended

Guntur District Collector Samuel Anand Kumar has suspended Amaravati Mandal Parishad Development Officer Pavuluri Uma Devi for allegedly making defamatory social media posts against Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Mr. Samuel has also cited that she has misused her authority and allowed shops and commercial establishments to reopen during the Coronavirus lockdown period.

Interestingly, the District Collector came out with all these allegations and suspension only after the ruling YSRCP leaders there held a dharna in protest against the MPDO. The YCP leaders alleged that the woman MPDO openly criticised their party Government.

Actually, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar has already issued orders giving Uma Devi a non-priority post. Based on this, she was relieved already on May 22. But that did not satisfy the political requirements and vengeful satisfaction of the ruling party leaders. When YCP leaders are unhappy, the District Collector took it very seriously. He immediately took more action. He ordered an enquiry by the Revenue Divisional Officer who promptly gave a report that Uma Devi had not behaved well with him during the enquiry. Then, out of nowhere, allegations of defamatory social posts against CM came up against the MPDO.

She was later suspended by Mr. Samuel Anand Kumar. He kept this a secret for a long time now. But the news came out now and exposed how Jagan Govt would not discriminate male or female when it decides to launch a witch-hunt.