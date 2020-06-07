Balakrishna responds about his upcoming projects

Nandamuri Balakrishna loves to complete one project at a time. He made it clear that his focus stands on Boyapati Srinu’s action thriller and he is in plans to complete the project at a single stretch. Keeping an end to several speculations about his upcoming movies, Balayya said “I haven’t accepted any script to date. I am not doing any Malayalam remake and it is a pure speculation. Some of the projects are in discussion stages but no project is finalized as of now”.

“I am quite interested to play the lead role in the sequel of Aditya 369. The film is titled Aditya 999. Singeetham Srinivas Rao garu will direct this project. I am eagerly waiting to do this film. I have a different look in Boyapati Srinu’s film and cannot do one more film. I am completely focused on the project” said Balakrishna.