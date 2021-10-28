KTR’s Paris tour: Is it dedication or escapism?

Telangana IT and industries minister K.T.Rama Rao is busy touring Paris at a time when TRS is fighting a do-or-die battle in Huzurabad Assembly bypoll.

As a minister hailing from Undivided Karimnagar district in which Huzurabad Assembly constituency falls, KTR was expected to be present at least in Telangana if not in Karimnagar district when the crucial polling will be held on October 30.

Not just a minister, he is also the TRS working president and an MLA representing Siricilla constituency, which is in the neighborhood of Huzurabad.

While the polling is on October 30, KTR left for Paris on October 27.

He will return from Paris only after polling on October 30.

Why did KTR visit Paris just before crucial Huzurabad bypoll polling?

KTR’s supporters in TRS claim that he went to Paris to participate in a global business event and promote investments in Telangana.

They say it reflects KCR’s sincerity and dedication towards his job as IT and industries minister and also towards Telangana.

They say KTR gives more importance to the development of Telangana than his political interests or party’s interests.

But his critics say KTR went to Paris to escape from his responsibility of ensuring victory for TRS in the bypoll.

They say KTR knew that TRS will lose bypoll and for that reason he avoided campaigning in Huzurabad all these days and now he left even Telangana and India on the polling day to send a message that he was no way connected with bypoll and he should not be held responsible for defeat. Only Harish Rao has led party’s campaign in Huzurabad and he should be held accountable for the poll outcome.