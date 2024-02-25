x
Leaders in Mangalagiri continue to desert YSRCP to join TDP

Leaders in Mangalagiri continue to desert YSRCP to join TDP

Motivated with the good works being done and got stimulated with the service being rendered by TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, to the people of Mangalagiri Assembly segment in Guntur district, the YSRCP leaders continue to migrate to the TDP in large scale.

While several persons joined the TDP on Saturday, on Sunday too the joinings continued as members of over 600 families in the segment joined the TDP in the presence of Lokesh. Presidents of various organisations, trust board members of different temples in the area and many panchayat ward members besides others on Sunday joined the TDP.

All of them are unanimous in their opinion that the days of the YSRCP are numbered and very soon the TDP-Jana Sena combine is going to form the government to develop the State in all sectors. Heartily welcoming all of them into the TDP fold, Lokesh called upon them to work together to transform Mangalagiri as a model Assembly segment in the State.

Several local TDP leaders, including coordinator of Mangalagiri segment, Nandam Abadhiah, Potineni Srinivasa Rao, Mummidi Satyanarayana, Tota Parthasaradhi and others were present on the occasion.

image
Chandrababu Calls for Serious Follow-up on Industrial Development in Andhra Pradesh
image
Cabinet Approves One Nation One Election
image
A double whammy for YS Jagan and YSRCP

