Legendary music composer passed away

Legendary music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passed away in a private hospital in Mumbai this morning. The 69-year-old music director composer several chartbusters in Hindi, Telugu and Bengali in 70s and 80s. He last worked for Bhaagi 3 in 2020. In Telugu, Bappi Lahiri composed music for super hit films like State Rowdy, Gang Leader, Rowdy Alludu, Rowdy Inspector and others. Bappi Lahiri was tested positive for Covid-19 last year and he recovered well. His fans took social media to offer their condolences for the legendary music director. Rest in peace Bappi Lahiri.

