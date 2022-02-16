Bheemla Nayak Release: A Relief for RRR

The makers of Bheemla Nayak surprised everyone last night after they announced that the film will hit the screens on February 25th across the globe. Varun Tej’s Ghani and Sharwanand’s Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu will now have to move out of the race. But the release of Bheemla Nayak on February 25th would be a huge relief for several biggies. RRR is hitting the screens on March 25th and Bheemla Nayak was planned for release on April 1st if the film missed February 25th release date.

The buyers have been arguing that it is not fair for two biggies to release in just a week’s gap. Dil Raju who is distributing RRR and Bheemla Nayak in Nizam is opposing this decision badly. With this decision, RRR will have a cap of three weeks of theatrical run in Telugu states without any hurdles. Also, there would be a scope for medium and small-budget films to release on April 1st and 8th. The makers of Ghani and Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu will have to finalize the new dates for now.

Pawan Kalyan’s fans are now eagerly waiting for February 25th to kickstart the celebrations. Saagar Chandra directed Bheemla Nayak and Rana Daggubati played the other lead role in this mass entertainer.