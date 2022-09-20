Liger Settlements: Puri announces a Deadline

Puri Jagannadh made over Rs 50 crores through Liger and the film left the buyers in huge losses. The distributors have been meeting Puri Jagannadh about the promised refunds and compensations. Puri Jagannadh promised to refund the promised amounts before this month end. The entire transactions will be completed before September 30th promised Puri Jagannadh. The top director is in plans to take a break and come out of the debacle of Liger. He will start working on the script of his next film soon.

There are reports that Puri Jagannadh will shift from Mumbai to Goa soon and will work on couple of scripts. For now, there is no clarity about his next film. His next announced film Janaganamana is shelved and Vijay Deverakonda moved on to his next projects. Puri Jagannadh was trolled badly after the release of Liger and this happened never before in the past though he delivered a lot of duds. Hope he makes his comeback soon.