Liger Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda Steals The Thunder

Liger TRailer

Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh duo is coming up with an action spectacle Liger which is up for release on August 25th. Meanwhile, the team unleashed theatrical trailer. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Rebel Star Prabhas have launched the trailer.

The trailer begins with an aerial view of showing an MMA fighting ring, then Vijay Deverakonda makes his entry as the fighter. It’s a non-linear way of narration, showing different phases of the fighter. He’s a crossbreed of lion and tiger. While Ramya Krishna is introduced as his mother, the trailer won’t give clarity about his father. Ananya Pandey is his girlfriend, who ditches him. Ronit Roy is his coach, and finally Mike Tyson gets a heroic introduction. What we see in between is the action avatar of Liger.

Puri Jagannadh presented Vijay Deverakonda in a stylish and dashing character with a stammer problem. Vijay steals the thunder with his trendy makeover, action and dhamekedar performance. Mike Tyson shows why he’s a legendary personality. It’s eye-pleasing to see the young talent and the legend together on screen. Ramya Krishna is just flawless and Ananya Pandey played her part efficiently.

Visuals look grand, thanks to the teamwork of Puri, cinematographer and the production team. Background score is perfect. The trailer definitely exceeded all the prospects and make us wait curiously for the theatrical release of the movie.