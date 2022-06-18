Lokesh alleges ‘job fraud’ by YCP MLC’s follower

TDP general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday demanded a detailed probe into the cheating of tribal youths by YSRCP MLC Ananta Babu’s follower Victor Babu in agency area.

Lokesh said that Victor Babu has collected lakhs of rupees from the agency youths, offering to provide Government jobs to them. The employment fraud got finally exposed as the cheated candidates have now started protests against him.

Lokesh said that Dooda Victor Babu belonging to Chetlavada village in Maredumilli mandal in Alluri Sitaramaraju district has been a close follower of Anantha Babu. he has been fleecing the tribals by taking advantage his proximity to the YSRCP leaders.

Lokesh said that Victor Babu has promised to provide attender posts in high schools to seven tribals immediately after the YCP would come to power. He collected over Rs. 10 lakh from them. Finally, they were not given either jobs or their refunds.

Lokesh demanded that the officials concerned register a case against Victor Babu. He has collected Rs. 1.5 lakh each from Kaka Mahesh, Bogga Lakshman, Bogga Ravi, Puli Dharmaiah belonging to Bojjarayigudem village and Karaka Daraiah of Repaka, Sode Lakshmi hailing from Regulapadu and Panda Ashok belonging to Vegithota.

Lokesh said that Anantha Babu murdered his driver and door delivered the dead body but still he was getting respectable treatment from the police. Similarly, his follower Victor Babu cheated tribal youths but still enjoyed his clout despite protests from them.

Lokesh said that for the past two and half years, the agency youths have waited for the promised jobs. Victor Babu had not provided jobs and used all that money for his luxuries. He made the youths believe by saying that he could get jobs by using his influence with MLC Anantha Babu and YCP MLAs.

Lokesh termed it alarming that the cheated youths brought high interest loans to pay Victor Babu. They were saying that they were not able to repay the loans and the interest. They lived working as coolies but still took loans at Rs 5 interest, believing in the words of Victor Babu.

Lokesh demanded that Victor Babu be arrested as the tribal youths were saying that they had no choice but to commit suicide. The higher officials should respond and ensure recovery of their amounts along with interest.