Lokesh Earns World Bank Praise for Transforming Education in Andhra Pradesh

The World Bank has lauded the education reforms happening in Andhra Pradesh, particularly under the SALT (Supporting Andhra’s Learning Transformation) programme. In a recent meeting with Education Minister Nara Lokesh, World Bank representatives praised the innovative implementation of the programme since the new coalition government took office. They described Andhra Pradesh’s efforts as a role model not just for India, but for all of South Asia.

The team commended initiatives like PAL (Performance Assessment for Learning) Labs, guaranteed Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), and focused school leadership training. Lokesh stated that SALT has strengthened the foundation for the FLN goals and that future training modules will be based on data-driven assessments. He emphasized the government’s commitment to making Andhra Pradesh a leader in foundational education outcomes.

Officials from the School Education Department, including Principal Secretary Kona Sasidhar and Samagra Shiksha SPD B. Srinivasa Rao, were also present. World Bank delegates, Christel Kaume, Soumya Bajaj, Yin Win Khine, and Priyanka Sahoo, praised the progress.

Meanwhile, World Bank and ADB representatives also visited Amaravati, meeting local farmers and stakeholders to assess land pooling and livelihood initiatives, highlighting growing global interest in AP’s development model.