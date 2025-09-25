Thaman gets a Thumbs Up from PK Fans

Young music composer Thaman emerged as one of the leading music composers of Telugu cinema. He even dominated Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad and is considered for all the happening biggies of Telugu cinema. He has been working for Pawan Kalyan’s OG from a long time. The film released with last night premieres and the response is quite positive. Thaman’s work received unanimous positive response and his background score has elevated some of the crucial episodes in the film.

Thaman has delivered unique music as per the mood and his background score has been top notch. Mega fans are extremely delighted with his work and it is widely appreciated. OG is a grand film technically and Mega fans are left in a treat. Directed by Sujeeth, OG is a stylish action drama. Pawan Kalyan, Priyanka Mohan, Emraan Hashmi and Arjun Das played the lead roles. DVV Danayya is the producer.