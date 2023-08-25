Lokesh promises to lift all false cases filed against SCs, STs

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has taken all Dalits for a ride by not only unfulfilling the promises made to them but also diverting the Rs 28,147 cr SC sub-plan funds, said TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Friday and promised to lift all the false cases filed against the SCs and STs in the past four years.

Several representatives of the Dalit community from Tukkuluru calle on Lokesh during his pada yatra and in a memorandum submitted to him said that several false cases are being foisted against the Dalit community members. They said that the SCs from their area are reeling under various problems.

Instilling confidence among them that the coming TDP government will resolve all their problems, Lokesh told them that all the welfare schemes, including the Ambedkar Videsi Vidya Scheme, that were in force during the TDP regime will be reintroduced. Regretting that it has become a common practice in the YSRCP Government to harass innocent Dalits, Mr Lokesh said that all basic facilities will be provided in SC colonies once the TDP is back into power.

The Muslim minorities, in a memorandum informed Lokesh that they do not have any shelter and that their children are facing a lot of problems to pursue higher studies as the schemes which were implemented earlier are being discontinued by the State Government. Lokesh assured them that pucca houses will be built for all the homeless and the welfare schemes like Dulhan will be revived once the TDP forms the next government.

On the occasion of Varalakshmi Vratam on Friday Lokesh wished all the Telugus in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana besides those living across the country and abroad that let Goddess Varalakshmi shower blessings on all the Telugus on this auspicious day. “I pray to Goddess Lakshmi for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life, may all your dreams come true,” Lokesh said in a message released during his pada yatra.