TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday promised to revive all the welfare measures that were implemented earlier during the TDP regime once the party forms the government again.

During the Yuva Galam pada yatra, the villagers of P Kottalapalli of Tadipatri Assembly segment in Anantapur district met Lokesh and informed him that the welfare schemes for farmers which were in force earlier, have been withdrawn by this Government.

They told Lokesh that the YSRCP Government is neglecting farmers welfare and till now the crop loss has not been assessed though heavy damage was caused to the standing crop in the recent floods.

Observing that during the TDP regime, Chandrababu Naidu’s top priority was farmers welfare, Lokesh promised the villagers that once the party is back in the government, all the schemes will be revived. “We will see to it that the farmer does not suffer in any manner,” Lokesh told the villagers.

Lokesh said that it is really atrocious that an attempt to murder was made on an Army staff member, Samarasimha Reddy, as he invited the TDP leader, Paritala Sriram, for the jatra organised at Tummala village of Dharmavaram mandal in Satya Sai district. The TDP national general secretary demanded the immediate arrest of the Zilla Parishad chairman, Kamireddypalli Sudhakar Reddy, for this murder attempt on an Army staff member.

The farmers of T Kothapalli and youth from Kammavari Palli met Lokesh during the pada yatra and apprised him of the local issues they are facing. Lokesh said that the youth is always given priority during the TDP regime and employment opportunities will be provided in all sectors for the youth once the TDP is back in power. The villagers of Naganur also met the TDP national general secretary.

At Tutralapalli village, Lokesh had a face-to-face programme with representatives of the Reddy community. He said that Reddys were always given highest respect by the TDP and though the former minister, J C Diwakar Reddy, contested against the late NT Rama Rao, the TDP always treated him as a political rival but not as an enemy.

“We have never resorted to personal animosity and never Chandrababu Naidu and the Late Dr YS Rajasekjara Reddy too indulged in personal attacks,” Lokesh observed. The Yuva Galam pada yatra reached Rayalacheruvu of Tadipatri Assembly segment.