Ustaad Teaser promises a terrific journey of a dreamer

Advertisement

Sri Simha Koduri impressed the Telugu audience with the film Mathu Vadalara. Despite the fact that he is the son of Oscar-winning Indian music composer MM Keeravaani, Sri Simha Koduri laid his own path in Tollywood with a wide range of roles and films. His upcoming film titled Ustaad has been making headlines from the moment it was announced.

The film’s teaser was released today, and it revolves around the subject of the air force. The main point of the story is how someone overcomes his fears in order to achieve his goal. The teaser begins with Laddu, the protagonist’s a fascination with flying. That fascination grows into passion, but he is afraid of heights.

To learn how he overcame his fears while performing his dosth Ustaad? We must wait a few more days. However, the teaser has everything in place, and the visuals and score take it to the next level. The final shot of him as the pilot piques everyone’s interest. Ustaad is going to be an exciting one.

Ustaad is written and directed by Phanideep. Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram and Krishi Entertainments produced the film. Kavya Kalyanram is the female lead. Akeeva B is the music director for the film.