Mahesh Babu’s character was inspired by Lord Hanuman

After the super success of RRR, Rajamouli will be directing Mahesh Babu. The film is all set to start by the end of this year and in between Rajamouli is busy working on the script. As per national media, Mahesh Babu’s character is inspired by Lord Hanuman and the film is going to be an epic jungle adventure. SSMB29 shoot is going to happen mostly in an African Jungle.

With this film, Mahesh Babu is going to target the pan world and is expected to release in 2025. SSMB29 is going to be one of the most expensive Indian cinemas and is most likely to go on floors by this year end. There are also reports that Disney and Sony Pictures together are going to co-produce the film along with KL Narayana.