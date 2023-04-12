Buzz: Bobby to direct Rajinikanth?

Telugu360 was the first to reveal that Dil Raju locked Superstar Rajinikanth for his next. Dil Raju is all set to produce his second Tamil film. After Jersey’s flop in Bollywood, the producer took a break and started concentrating on big-budget South films. He is clear about producing big-budget films with star heroes. He has officially signed Rajinikanth for the Tamil-Telugu biggie.

The latest buzz is that director Bobby is going to direct Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth will be working with Bobby parallelly along with TJ Gnanavel’s film. Dil Raju is planning to release the film next year and an official announcement is expected soon. Flipside, Dil Raju is also producing Thalapathy Vijay and Vamshi Paidipally’s film for their second collaboration.