Lokesh says Jagan lost trust of poor people

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh accused the ruling YSRCP of using hired goons and criminals to suppress the rising voices of the people against the Jagan Reddy misrule.

Lokesh condemned the latest attack by the YCP miscreants on Dalit woman Karlapudi Venkayamma just for voicing her strong feelings against the Government’s policies. They attacked her house at Kantheru in Guntur district.

Lokesh asserted that all sections of people in the State were expressing the same opinions as those of Venkayamma. Would Jagan Mohan Reddy target all the 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh? There would be serious repercussions if any harm would be done to the illiterate and poor SC woman.

Lokesh said that Venkayamma had genuinely expressed her concern that the poor people were leading miserable lives under the Jagan rule. Instead of realising their mistake, the ruling party leaders were threatening the Dalit woman and her family members and relatives. Every citizen of the State was vexed with the manner in which the YSRCP was targeting critics and rivals.

Lokesh further criticised CM Jagan Reddy for unleashing more heinous attacks on the political rivals. It was apparent that the faction mindset of Jagan Reddy was reaching new lows after the people were running away from his public meetings.

Lokesh decried the attack by the YSRCP miscreants in which the car of TDP state secretary Sainatha Sarma was damaged and vandalised in Kadapa district. The TDP leader was targeted just because he was exposing the massive corruption of Jagan Reddy’s maternal uncle and MLA Ravindranath Reddy.

The TDP MLC asserted that the CM and his party MLAs were suffering from the phobia of defeat in the next elections. Because of this, they were trying to use threats and intimidation. The people had realized that the Chief Minister’s promises were all lies and betrayals.

Lokesh said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had lost the trust of the people a long time ago. The people would not be afraid of the ruling party’s attacks and victimisation.