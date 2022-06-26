Lokesh slams Jagan bid to sell ‘Capital smasanam’

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of hatching non-stop conspiracies to destroy the Amaravati Capital City.

Nara Lokesh asked how Jagan Reddy could put up Amaravati lands for sale at Rs. 10 Cr per acre after his Government called the Capital City region just a ‘smasanam’ (cremation ground).

Lokesh recalled how the ruling YSRCP Ministers and MLAs carried out a nefarious campaign against AP Capital. They said that Amaravati was prone to earthquakes and that the Capital city lands were vulnerable to floods.

Lokesh said that Jagan and his party leaders spread a vicious information propaganda against the mother-like Amaravati Capital. Now, the same YCP leaders were trying to sell Amaravati lands at a very high value. There seemed to be no end to the scheming and plotting of Jagan Reddy against the State and its Capital city.

The TDP for different reasons had invested mostly in Amaravati, both in terms of money and votes. It thought that Amaravati would help retain the power given the extensive publicity that was accorded to the unbuilt city.

Unfortunately, the TDP was defeated badly in Amaravati Capital city area, though it gained some victory in the Capital Region area. It had won two MP seats – Vijayawada and Guntur – which is Amaravati capital region area, but lost in Mangalagiri and Tadikonda, both are Amaravati capital city area.

Since the TDP had been keeping the Amaravati issue alive and had been fighting for it from 2019, it is to be seen if the city would resurrect the party to power in the next election.