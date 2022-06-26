Nithiin going extra mile for Macherla Niyojakavargam

Young actor Nithiin has high hopes on his next film Macherla Niyojakavargam. The film is produced by his home banner Sreshth Movies and is directed by editor SR Sekhar which marks his directorial debut. Krithi Shetty and Catherine are the leading ladies in this mass entertainer. The film is planned on a tight budget but the budget got heaped up by 30 percent. Nithiin was not much bothered and he was focused on the output. Some of the episodes are shot again after the team was not convinced.

Nithiin has taken extra care on Macherla Niyojakavargam as it is the film made under his home banner. The entire shoot of the film has been wrapped up except a song. Macherla Niyojakavargam is announced for August 12th release during the Independence Day weekend. Mahati Swara Sagar is the music director of the film. Nithiin is also shooting for Vakkantham Vamsi’s film and a schedule of the film is completed in Spain. Nithiin is in talks for couple of other projects that will be announced soon.