AP Theatres heading for Closure again

The ticket pricing portal that is being introduced by the government of Andhra Pradesh created a stir across the exhibition industry in the state. The government of AP is in plans to take a complete control over selling the movie tickets in the state. The exhibitors are not in a positive mood about the move taken by the government. The exhibitors are not ready to believe about the funds that would be transferred after a day. The exhibitors of several districts met recently and discussed about the collective decision to be taken.

They have voted to head for a closure instead of bending to the decisions taken by the government of Andhra Pradesh. Several exhibitors approached the AP High Court and the decision is pending in the court. The exhibitors of the East Godavari district decided to shut the theatres and several others are in similar plans. The entire amount coming through the ticket sales will be collected by the government and they will be given to the exhibitors a day after. The AP government wanted the exhibitors to sign the MoUs for the same but none of them are interested.

The AP government clarified that the licenses of the theatres would be canceled if the MoUs are not signed. The government is keen to implement the same from July 1st. As of now, the exhibitors of AP are keen to close the theatres instead of signing agreements with the government.