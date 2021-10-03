Looking forward to watch Republic: Nara Lokesh

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and TDP leader Nara Lokesh has expressed his willingness to watch Republic. The film starring Sai Dharam Tej in the lead is directed by Dev Katta.

“Hearing some great reviews about #RepublicMovie. Looking forward to watch @devakatta and @iamsaidharamtej’s phenomenal work soon. Wishing Tej a speedy recovery and good health! #REPUBLIC,” he posted on Twitter.

The movie which hit the screens on October 1 has won positive reviews and is attracting audience to theatres.

The film is produced by J Bhagawan and J Pullarao on JB Entertainments banner in association with Zee Studios. Music is by Mani Sharma.

An intriguing social drama, that primarily focuses on the three pillars of democracy — legislative, executive and judiciary, Republic has Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishna in important roles.

