Kangana drags Aamir Khan’s name in Chay-Sam Divorce

The divorce of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha turned out to be a discussion across the nation. The star couple parted ways four years after they got married and the announcement came yesterday. Controversial actress Kangana Ranaut responded about the issue saying that when divorce happens, the fault is always of the man. She also wrote saying “Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends. Yes out of hundred, yes one woman can be wrong but that’s the ratio” posted Kangana.

“This south actor who suddenly divorced his wife was married for 4 years and in a relationship with her for more than a decade recently came in contact with a Bollywood Superstar who is also known as divorce expert has ruined many women and children’s lives is now his guiding light and agony aunt. So, it all went smoothly. This is not a blind item we all know whom I am talking about” posted Kangana. She indirectly targeted Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan who got divorced from Kiran Rao recently. She said that Aamir Khan is misleading Chaitanya.

Actor Siddharth who dated Samantha in the past posted “One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school…”Cheaters never prosper.” What’s yours?”.