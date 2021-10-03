Vaisshnav Tej updates about Sai Tej’s Health

Mega hero Vaisshnav Tej made an impressive debut with Uppena and his second film Kondapolam is hitting the screens next Friday. The actor is promoting the film which is directed by Krish. Vaisshnav Tej responded about the health of his brother Sai Tej who got injured during a bike accident. He said that Sai Tej is doing absolutely fine and he is still monitored in Apollo Hospitals by a team of health experts.

“Sai Tej is doing fine and he is kept under observation now. He is taking physiotherapy and the doctors are closely monitoring him. He is recovering slowly and he will be back home in ten days” told Vaisshnav Tej. Sai Tej got a fracture for his collar bone and he underwent surgery. His recent film Republic was released this Friday and the numbers are decent for the weekend.