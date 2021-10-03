Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan detained in Drugs Case

The officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a drugs case after raids are conducted on a cruise ship across the Mumbai coast. Aryan Khan is currently being questioned by the NCB officials and his mobile phone was seized. The NCB officials raided Cordelia cruise after it departed from Mumbai. Drugs like cocaine, hashish and MD were seized. The cruise is said to have been departed to Goa. After the officials received a tip, the NCB officials were present on the ship and started their raids soon after the party commenced.

Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB said that Aryan Khan is not arrested or booked. Eight people are arrested from the cruise and they are currently being questioned. Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra are the arrested ones. The rave party was organized on the ship from October 2nd to 4th. Shah Rukh Khan and his family are yet to respond about Aryan’s involvement in the case.