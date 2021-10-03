Why Chandrababu is delaying appointment of Sattenapalli incharge?

There is a problem that political warhorse and a veteran of many political battles, Chandrababu Naidu is unable to solve. Chandrababu had appointed incharges for 16 of the 17 assembly constituencies in Guntur. But, there is one constituency which he is unable to decide. There are many claimants, but Chandrababu is unable to choose one.

No marks for guessing which constituency it is. It is Sattenapalli constituency. As long as Kodela Sivaprasad was there, the TDP did not have to bother about it. After his passing away, the seat has been without an incharge. There are several claimants. Kodela’s son Sivaramakrishna, former MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao’s son RangaRao, former MLA GV Anjaneyulu have already thrown their hat in the ring.

Meanwhile senior leader Nagothu Souraiah has entered the fray. A native of Turakapalem in Nakarikallu mandal in the constituency, Souraiah has been with the party for over three decades and served in various capacities such as sarpanch and MPP. He has recently met Chandrababu Naidu and expressed his desire to be made the incharge of the constituency. Other leaders like Mannem Sivanagamalleswara Rao of Abburu, who was Telugu Yuvatha leader for eight years, too are aspiring for the post.

Interestingly, Chandrababu Naidu is still weighing the options. He has kept the appointment in cold storage and has been in a wait and watch mode. As he is delaying the appointment, more and more people are throwing her hat in the Sattenapalli ring.