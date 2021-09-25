Love Story Day1 AP/TS Collections – Biggest opening for Naga Chaitanya

Love Story has taken a good opening in Telugu States with a distributor share of 6.80 Cr. This is the highest opening ever for the hero beating Shailaja Reddy Alludu which has collected 5.45 Cr share in 2018. The film got affected by ticket rates (all over AP) & 50% occupancy (some centers have managed to allow 100%). Uttarandhra area number is a clear indication of how big the film got affected due to ticket rates. The film is carrying decent reports among the audience and is set for a good weekend.

Below are the area wise Day1 Shares

AreaCollections
Nizam3.01 Cr
Ceeded1 Cr
UA0.6 Cr
Guntur0.59 Cr
East0.45 Cr
West0.55 Cr
krishna0.32 Cr
Nellore0.26 Cr
AP/TS6.78 Cr

