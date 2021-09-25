Rana Daggubati turns Singer

Tollywood’s talented hunk Rana Daggubati is doing an interesting set of films. The actor’s upcoming movie Rana Daggubati Virata Parvam will release soon and it is in the final stages of shoot. For the first time in his career, Rana Daggubati is all set to lend his voice for a song. Rana will croon for a special song in Virata Parvam and the song will be recorded next week. It is a situational song and Rana Daggubati gave his nod after the director Venu Udugula pitched the idea. Suresh Bobbili composed the song as per the situation.

Rana Daggubati will be seen essaying the role of a Naxalite in this hard-hitting social drama. The teaser and the released songs gained enough buzz for the project. Virata Parvam is majorly shot in Hyderabad and Vikarabad. Sai Pallavi is the leading lady in Virata Parvam. Sudhakar Cherukuri and Suresh Babu are the producers. The suspense on the release date for Virata Parvam continues for now. Rana Daggubati is in plans to complete the pending portions of the shoot very soon.