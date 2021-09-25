Cong high command supports Revanth, warns seniors!

The Congress high command is learnt to be very angry at Telangana senior Congress party leaders who are creating hurdles and troubles for TPCC chief A.Revanth Reddy in discharging his duties.

The high command came in full support of Revanth Reddy and reportedly warned seniors of severe consequences if they fail to mend their ways.

The high command took a serious view of Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy’s open criticism before media against Revanth Reddy on Friday.

The high command asked AICC Telangana affairs in-charge Manickam Tagore to rush to Hyderabad on Saturday (today) and convey the high command’s message to seniors clearly.

With this, Tagore is coming to Hyderabad today and holding a meeting in Gandhi Bhavan in the evening with seniors and ask them not to make any statements against Revanth in media that affect the party.

Tagore is holding Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting in Gandhi Bhavan today and asked all seniors to attend the meeting without fail.

Komatireddy brothers and Jagga Reddy are making public statements against Revanth while few other seniors are not cooperating with Revanth though not making adverse remarks against Revanth openly.

Komatireddy brothers are not visiting Gandhi Bhavan since Revanth was appointed as TPCC chief in protest.

It remains to be seen what Komatireddy brothers will do now as Tagore asked them to attend today’s meeting in Gandhi Bhavan without fail.

Seniors are gearing up to complain to Tagore against Revanth accusing him of running the party like his ‘private limited company’ and ignoring seniors and not taking them into confidence while planning any party programmes.