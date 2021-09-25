Record deals for Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy

Natural Star Nani suffered setbacks in the recent times with V and Tuck Jagadish. Both these films had to skip the theatrical release considering the pandemic situation. The actor is done with the shoot of Shyam Singha Roy and the film is the costliest one made in Nani’s career. The post-production work of Shyam Singha Roy is happening on a fast note and the makers will announce the release date soon. The first poster of Nani created enough buzz and the makers are closing the non-theatrical deals.

B4U acquired the Hindi dubbing rights of the film and the entire digital rights of Shyam Singha Roy are picked up by Netflix. Both these deals are closed for record prices considering the hype that surrounded the film. These deals fetched close to double the prices when compared to the deals of previous Nani’s films. Shyam Singha Roy will hit the screens this year and the asking price for the theatrical rights too are quite high. Star casting, grand sets, interesting plot and renowned technicians are reasons for the buzz on Shyam Singha Roy.

Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian and Jisshusen Gupta will be seen in the lead roles in Shyam Singha Roy and the film is bankrolled by Niharika Entertainment.