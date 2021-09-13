Love Story Trailer : Romantic Saga

Young actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are teaming up for a romantic entertainer titled Love Story and the film is directed by Sekhar Kammula. The makers released the trailer of Love Story today. The film narrates the story of two youngsters who come from Telangana villages to earn for a living in Hyderabad. Both Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi struggle to settle well before they meet. It is their common interest in dancing that unites them. The rest of Love Story is all about the challenges and the hurdles they face in their journey.

Naga Chaitanya’s Telangana dialect is something new for the Tollywood audience. Sai Pallavi excels in the assignment. Surprisingly, there is no chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi shown in the trailer. The trailer is focused much on their troubles and how they get betrayed by their parents. Pawan’s music is fresh and the songs are already chartbusters. On the whole, Love Story trailer sounds good and will appeal to youth for sure. The film is hitting the screens on September 24th all over. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP are the producers.