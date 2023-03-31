Low-budget Tollywood movie ‘Balagam’ gets two LACA awards

By
Telugu360
-
0

After the success of ‘RRR’ internationally, it is the turn of yet another Tollywood movie to get noticed on foreign shores.

In contrast to the big-ticket S.S. Rajamouli directorial, ‘Balagam’ (titled ‘The Group’ in the U.S.) is a relatively low-budget movie, but it did win two awards at the Los Angeles Cinematography Awards (LACA) for March 2023.

Produced by Harshith and Hanshitha Reddy under the Dil Raju Productions banners, ‘Balagam’ was given the awards for best feature film and best cinematography (Acharya Venu). The certificates were presented to the film’s director, Venu Yeldandi.

The movie starring Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram was a surprise hit. Interestingly, Megastar Chiranjeevi and several other Tollywood stalwarts, who had seen the movie, predicted that ‘Balagam’ would win awards and they have been proved right.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here