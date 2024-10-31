Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar Movie Review

Lucky Baskhar Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 3/5

Scam 1992 is a sensation in the Indian web space and it is based on the life story of Indian stock broker Harshad Mehta. It falls in the financial crime genre and it narrated about the scams in the banking system. Venky Atluri came up with a similar concept in Lucky Baskhar. The film also discusses about the link between Harshad Mehta and Baskhar. Here is the review of Lucky Baskhar;

Story:

Lucky Baskhar happens in the1990s in Mumbai. Baskhar Kumar (Dulquer Salmaan) is on his morning walk when the CBI officials arrest him. He works as an Assistant General Manager in Magadha Bank. The officials will be left in shock after they trace the account of Baskhar when they are investigating a scam. He owns hundreds of crores in his bank account. Baskhar works for Rs 6000 salary and the rest of Lucky Baskhar is all about the scam and how Baskhar earns crores of money in no time.

Analysis:

The character of Baskhar gets well connected to the audience and the film’s director Venky Atluri has been extremely successful in narrating Baskhar. The audience wishes Baskhar would succeed though the character has a negative touch. Lucky Baskhar starts on an interesting note and it is quite arresting. The crimes of Harsha Mehra are well narrated to prepare the audience for the film’s genre and the financial crimes involved. The lifestyle of Baskhar as a middle-class employee will impress the audience. The episodes of Baskhar with his wife Sumathi (Meenakshi Chaudhary) and their son are touching. The insult Sumathi faces with her parents, Baskhar using the same T-shirt for a year, he struggling to buy Vadapav, Baskhar falling short of promotion in office and other episodes are well narrated.

All these episodes bring sympathy among the audience. The characters of Anthony (Ramki) and Anji (Kasireddy) are well designed. The Goa trip episode falls short of the expectations. Some of the episodes are narrated with cinematic liberties. The suspense is well maintained after the crime drama takes the major seat. The interval episode is well narrated and it brings big expectations on the second half.

The second half of Lucky Baskhar sounds like a prequel to the ‘Scam 1992’ web series. The director takes the character of Baskhar into the world of Harshad Mehta. Venky Atluri should be appreciated for his vision. All those who are aware of the story of Harshad Mehta will get connected to the second half of Lucky Baskhar well. The second half discusses about Financial Frauds, Bank Receipt, Stock Market, Shares Rigging, Hawala and others. All those who are aware of these will understand the character of Baskhar on a deeper note. Baskhar is a changed man after he starts earning big money and this narrative is quite interesting. The audience will appreciate his role after he is a changed man. Some of the scenes will impress the masses big time. The climax of Lucky Baskhar is well narrated and the film ends on an impressive note.

Performances:

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the finest performers of this generation and he can fit well in any role. He is a perfect choice for the role of Baskhar. He excelled in the emotional episodes. Venky Atluri designed his character well. He has taken enough care right from his looks to the body language of Baskhar. Meenakshi Chaudhary looks homely in the role of Sumathi. The character is away from regular heroine roles and has scope to perform. Rithvik is good as the son of Baskhar and Sumathi. Rajkumar Kasireddy gets a challenging role and he has done it with perfection. Ramki also gets a role that is well registered. Sai Kumar, Sachin Khedekar and Hyper Adi are good in their roles.

Lucky Baskhar is technically brilliant. GV Prakash Kumar is the hero behind the screen. His background score is an asset for Lucky Baskhar. The cinematography work is also good. The Art director takes the audience to a new world as the film is set in the backdrop of the 1990s. The editing work is sharp. The dialogues are very good. The production values are grand. Venky Atluri deals Lucky Baskhar in a sensible manner. He narrated the financial scams in the best manner that everyone understands Lucky Baskhar and gets engaged. Lucky Baskhar is undoubtedly a film to watch.

