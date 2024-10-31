x
YS Jagan Makes Secret Visits to Relatives

Published on October 31, 2024 by swathy

YS Jagan Makes Secret Visits to Relatives

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has been making unusual visits to relatives’ homes in Pulivendula, as the property dispute with his sister YS Sharmila intensifies. These private meetings come at a crucial time when their mother, Vijayamma, has publicly supported Sharmila’s claim to their family assets.

The dispute has created significant political ripples across Andhra Pradesh, with Jagan appearing to be in a defensive position. For the past four days, Sharmila has been holding press conferences and releasing statements, putting additional pressure on her brother. The situation became more complicated when their mother, Vijayamma, released a statement supporting Sharmila, suggesting that Jagan had treated his sister unfairly.

Sources close to the family reveal that Jagan is particularly concerned about how these family disputes might affect party morale. During his stay in Pulivendula, he has reportedly been holding confidential meetings with family members to find a way out of this crisis.

In an unusual way, Jagan has been visiting relatives’ homes personally something he rarely did in the past five years. Typically, anyone wanting to meet him would have to visit either the Idupulapaya guest house or his Pulivendula camp office. However, over the past two days, he has been making personal visits to several family members’ homes, marking a significant change in his behavior.

One of his key meetings was with MP Avinash Reddy, uncle Ravindranath Reddy, Manohar Reddy, and two other family members at his camp office. The discussions reportedly focused on finding ways to resolve the dispute amicably. Following this, Jagan visited YS Prakash Reddy’s house, Avinash Reddy’s uncle, where he spent about half an hour in private discussions, possibly exploring ways to mediate with Vijayamma.

While managing the family crisis, Jagan also held a public durbar at his camp office from afternoon until evening. He met with party leaders and workers, maintaining a friendly demeanor and taking photos with supporters. Sources suggest this was an attempt to show that the family dispute hasn’t affected his public duties or party operations.

The property dispute centers around the assets left behind by their father, YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Sharmila has demanded her share in the family properties, and their mother’s support for her position has created a challenging situation for Jagan. The former AP Chief Minister appears to be seeking a way to resolve the dispute while minimizing damage to both family relationships and party unity.

Inside sources suggest that YS Jagan is deeply concerned about the public nature of this family dispute and its potential impact on his political future. His recent actions indicate he’s working on multiple fronts – trying to maintain party unity, preserve public image, and find a resolution to the family crisis.

-Sanyogita

