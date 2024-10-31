x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire
Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

TTD Chairman BR Naidu Reveals Future Plans

Published on October 31, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
TTD Chairman BR Naidu Reveals Future Plans
image
YS Jagan Makes Secret Visits to Relatives
image
Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar Movie Review
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s “KA” Premieres in USA Today
image
Dulquer’s “Lucky Bhaskar” Premieres Today in the USA

TTD Chairman BR Naidu Reveals Future Plans

In his first media interaction since taking office, newly appointed Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu outlined his vision for significant reforms at the world-famous temple. Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, BR Naidu expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and NDA leaders for entrusting him with this responsibility.

The new chairman described this appointment as a turning point in his life. He shared his deep connection to Tirumala, revealing that he had avoided visiting the sacred site during the previous government’s five-year tenure, despite traditionally making five to six visits annually. “The sanctity of Tirumala was compromised during the YSRCP government’s rule, which deeply troubled me,” Naidu stated.

Among the major reforms proposed, BR Naidu announced plans to dissolve the Srivani Trust. “We’re considering dissolving the Srivani Trust as there’s no need for multiple trusts when one major trust exists,” he explained. This decision reflects his commitment to streamlining temple administration and improving efficiency.

Addressing devotee welfare, BR Naidu promised significant improvements to existing facilities. He emphasized the importance of reducing waiting times in compartments, particularly for children. The administration plans to provide free water in paper cups, replacing the current system of glass bottles which has become burdensome for devotees. Additionally, the temple will reintroduce milk and snacks for children, a practice that had been discontinued in the previous five years.

The chairman announced plans to establish special committees to oversee material supply and temple lands. He also pledged to focus on improving the management of the university and hospitals associated with the temple. “Every decision will be made through proper board meetings,” BR Naidu assured, emphasizing his commitment to transparent governance.

Drawing from his extensive experience with the Telugu Desam Party since 1982, BR Naidu expressed confidence in his ability to address criticisms effectively. He stressed the importance of maintaining Hindu traditions, stating that everyone working at Tirumala should be Hindu. “This is our primary focus,” he emphasized, adding that his connections with spiritual leaders would help maintain the temple’s sanctity.

Looking ahead, BR Naidu promised to make all decisions in consultation with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He expressed his determination to serve Lord Venkateswara with complete dedication and maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and service. The chairman also plans to review and potentially restore previous ticketing systems, ensuring better accessibility for devotees.

Throughout the press conference, BR Naidu repeatedly emphasized his commitment to preserving Tirumala’s sacred atmosphere and enhancing the devotee experience through systematic reforms and improved facilities.

-Sanyogita

Previous YS Jagan Makes Secret Visits to Relatives
else

TRENDING

image
Kiran Abbavaram’s “KA” Premieres in USA Today
image
Dulquer’s “Lucky Bhaskar” Premieres Today in the USA
image
Rishabh’s Jai Hanuman First Look: Spectacular

Latest

image
TTD Chairman BR Naidu Reveals Future Plans
image
YS Jagan Makes Secret Visits to Relatives
image
Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar Movie Review
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s “KA” Premieres in USA Today
image
Dulquer’s “Lucky Bhaskar” Premieres Today in the USA

Most Read

image
TTD Chairman BR Naidu Reveals Future Plans
image
YS Jagan Makes Secret Visits to Relatives
image
Important updates for Group-3 candidates

Related Articles

Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali Hansika Motwani Diwali Look Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love Nushrratt Bharuccha Custard Apple Health Benefits Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot