TTD Chairman BR Naidu Reveals Future Plans

In his first media interaction since taking office, newly appointed Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu outlined his vision for significant reforms at the world-famous temple. Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, BR Naidu expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and NDA leaders for entrusting him with this responsibility.

The new chairman described this appointment as a turning point in his life. He shared his deep connection to Tirumala, revealing that he had avoided visiting the sacred site during the previous government’s five-year tenure, despite traditionally making five to six visits annually. “The sanctity of Tirumala was compromised during the YSRCP government’s rule, which deeply troubled me,” Naidu stated.

Among the major reforms proposed, BR Naidu announced plans to dissolve the Srivani Trust. “We’re considering dissolving the Srivani Trust as there’s no need for multiple trusts when one major trust exists,” he explained. This decision reflects his commitment to streamlining temple administration and improving efficiency.

Addressing devotee welfare, BR Naidu promised significant improvements to existing facilities. He emphasized the importance of reducing waiting times in compartments, particularly for children. The administration plans to provide free water in paper cups, replacing the current system of glass bottles which has become burdensome for devotees. Additionally, the temple will reintroduce milk and snacks for children, a practice that had been discontinued in the previous five years.

The chairman announced plans to establish special committees to oversee material supply and temple lands. He also pledged to focus on improving the management of the university and hospitals associated with the temple. “Every decision will be made through proper board meetings,” BR Naidu assured, emphasizing his commitment to transparent governance.

Drawing from his extensive experience with the Telugu Desam Party since 1982, BR Naidu expressed confidence in his ability to address criticisms effectively. He stressed the importance of maintaining Hindu traditions, stating that everyone working at Tirumala should be Hindu. “This is our primary focus,” he emphasized, adding that his connections with spiritual leaders would help maintain the temple’s sanctity.

Looking ahead, BR Naidu promised to make all decisions in consultation with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He expressed his determination to serve Lord Venkateswara with complete dedication and maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and service. The chairman also plans to review and potentially restore previous ticketing systems, ensuring better accessibility for devotees.

Throughout the press conference, BR Naidu repeatedly emphasized his commitment to preserving Tirumala’s sacred atmosphere and enhancing the devotee experience through systematic reforms and improved facilities.

-Sanyogita