AP Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu Blasts Jagan Over Polavaram Project

AP Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu launched a scathing attack on YS Jagan, suggesting he could win an “Oscar for Lies” regarding the Polavaram water project. In a passionate discourse, Ramanaidu unleashed a series of serious allegations about Jagan’s approach to water resource management and project execution.

The minister claimed that YS Jagan’s family has committed “water treason” against the state, spreading misinformation about the Polavaram project for consecutive days. He accused Jagan of deliberately delaying the project through complex reverse tendering processes and misusing critical funds intended for state development.

Ramanaidu highlighted multiple project failures, including alleged damages to infrastructure like Annamayya Dam and project gates at Pulichinthala and Gundlakamma. He dramatically pointed out that these mismanagements had potentially cost 38 lives, emphasizing the human toll of administrative negligence.

The minister challenged Jagan’s credibility, arguing that he lacks the fundamental eligibility to participate in public life. He suggested that Jagan’s recent political maneuvers are deliberate diversionary tactics designed to obscure his administrative shortcomings.

Specifically addressing the Polavaram project, Ramanaidu criticized the reduction of the project’s height and questioned the motivations behind such decisions. He contrasted this with the Central Government’s original vision of elevating the project to 45.72 meters to enhance the state’s agricultural productivity.

The minister’s arguments were rooted in technical details and financial irregularities. He accused Jagan of writing letters to tribunals that potentially compromise the state’s water rights and manipulating Krishna River water resources for personal or political gain.

Ramanaudi’s most pointed criticism was reserved for what he termed as “financial sacrifices” masked as water development initiatives. He argued that what was presented as a “water sacrifice” was actually a “financial sacrifice” benefiting only a select few.

The passionate speech concluded with a direct challenge to Jagan: stop spreading propaganda, be transparent about project details, and focus on resolving both project management issues and family conflicts.

By exposing these alleged irregularities, Ramanaidu positioned himself as a defender of state resources and public interest, calling for accountability and genuine developmental approach in managing critical water infrastructure.

-Sanyogita