Kiran Abbavaram’s “KA” Premieres in USA Today

Published on October 30, 2024 by swathy

Kiran Abbavaram’s “KA” Premieres in USA Today

Young Telugu actor Kiran Abbavaram, who has become a sensation in the Telugu film industry, is back with a new Pan India film titled KA. Known for his natural acting in movies like Raja Vaaru Raani Vaaru and SR Kalyanamandapam, Kiran has won the hearts of many fans. His new movie, KA, has created a lot of excitement, and Telugu audiences are looking forward to it.

Shloka Entertainments, which has brought several blockbuster Telugu films to the USA, is releasing KA with grand premieres today. Telugu audiences in the USA are eagerly waiting to watch Kiran Abbavaram’s latest film on the big screen, thanks to Shloka’s efforts to bring memorable movies to fans abroad.

The story of KA has been written and directed by Sujith and Sandeep. Produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy and KA Productions, the movie’s impressive visuals are captured by DOPs Viswas Daniel and Sateesh Reddy Masam.

The teaser, trailer, and first-look poster have all created a huge buzz, with the songs by Sam C.S. becoming instant hits.

CLICK HERE!! for the KA Trailer.

With its official release in India scheduled for Diwali, KA is expected to be a major success.

Shloka Entertainments, known for bringing Telugu blockbusters to the USA, is excited to premiere the movie today. Don’t miss it!

CLICK HERE!! for the KA USA Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

