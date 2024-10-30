Dulquer’s “Lucky Bhaskar” Premieres Today in the USA

Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan, is all set to premiere in the USA Today (October 30th)! Presented by Shloka Entertainments and Radhakrishna Entertainments, this release has generated a lot of excitement among Telugu audiences across the United States.

Dulquer Salmaan, who won over Telugu fans with his outstanding performances in Mahanati, Sita Ramam, and even a cameo in Kalki has become one of the most anticipated stars in the industry. His latest role in Lucky Baskhar promises to showcase another powerful performance, heightening the excitement for this film.

The film’s trailer has only added to the anticipation, giving a glimpse into a story that combines love, family bonds, and the power of wealth. Meenakshi Chaudhary stars alongside Dulquer, adding charm to the film’s storyline.

CLICK HERE!! for the LUCKY BASKHAR Trailer.

Directed by Venky Atluri, known for his previous hits like Tholi Prema and SIR, the film is set to be a memorable experience this Diwali. The music by G.V. Prakash has already resonated with fans, making the soundtrack a hit even before the film’s release.

Produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, Lucky Bhaskar has captured significant attention with its promotional content. Director Trivikram’s praise at the pre-release event added another boost to the film’s buzz, making it one of this season’s most awaited releases.

With Shloka Entertainments and Radhakrishna Entertainments, two companies known for delivering blockbusters to the USA audience, coming together for Lucky Baskhar, this is a special treat for Telugu viewers in the USA.

Content Delivered to all locations. Don’t miss this grand premiere today – experience Lucky Bhaskar on the big screen this Diwali!

CLICK HERE!! for the LUCKY BASKHAR USA Schedules.

