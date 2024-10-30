x
Important updates for Group-3 candidates

Published on October 30, 2024 by swathy

Important updates for Group-3 candidates

TGPSC

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) announced the detailed schedule for Group-3 examinations on Wednesday. Group-3 examinations will be held on November 17 and 18 in two sessions.

Morning session exam will be held from 10 AM to 12 30 PM. Candidates will be allowed to enter examination centre from 8 30 AM onwards. Will not be allowed after 9 30 AM.

Afternoon session exam will be held from 3 PM to 5 30 PM. Candidates will be allowed to enter examination centre from 1 30 PM. Will not be allowed after 2 30 PM. So aspirants are cautioned to be present at the examination centre well before the time.

TGPSC informed that Group 3 aspirants can download hall tickets from November 10. TGPSC directed candidates to save hall tickets and question papers till the completion of entire selection process. About 5.36 lakh candidates have applied for Group 3 examinations. About 1380 vacancies will be filled up through this notification and selection process.

Dnr

